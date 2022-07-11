Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) Price Target Cut to C$14.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from C$18.00 to C$14.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target indicates a potential upside of 10.85% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Aecon Group from C$23.00 to C$21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$18.88.

ARE stock traded down C$0.64 during trading on Monday, reaching C$12.63. The stock had a trading volume of 181,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,169. Aecon Group has a one year low of C$12.50 and a one year high of C$22.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$14.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$15.78. The company has a market capitalization of C$768.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.86.

Aecon Group ( TSE:ARE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported C($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.27) by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$985.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$783.15 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Aecon Group will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

