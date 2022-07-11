Aeternity (AE) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $1.67 Million

Aeternity (AE) traded down 3.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 11th. Aeternity has a total market capitalization of $25.29 million and approximately $1.67 million worth of Aeternity was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Aeternity has traded down 9.7% against the US dollar. One Aeternity coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0709 or 0.00000352 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aeternity Profile

Aeternity (AE) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 2nd, 2017. Aeternity’s total supply is 402,751,376 coins and its circulating supply is 356,930,432 coins. The official website for Aeternity is www.aeternity.com . Aeternity’s official Twitter account is @aetrnty and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Aeternity is /r/Aeternity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aeternity is a scalable blockchain platform that enables high bandwidth transacting, purely-functional smart contracts, and decentralized oracles. The use of the blockchain is not free, and requires that the user spends a token called Aeon. Aeon's are used as payment for any resources one consumes on the platform, as well as the basis for financial applications implemented on the platform. All system fees get paid with aeon, all smart contracts settle in aeon. “

Buying and Selling Aeternity

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeternity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aeternity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aeternity using one of the exchanges listed above.

