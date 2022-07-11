Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) Sets New 52-Week Low at $9.09

Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.09 and last traded at $9.10, with a volume of 253 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.66.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Afya from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $846.10 million, a PE ratio of 19.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Afya ( NASDAQ:AFYA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $108.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.84 million. Afya had a net margin of 13.03% and a return on equity of 8.07%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Afya Limited will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AFYA. Softbank Group Corp increased its holdings in Afya by 1,391.8% during the fourth quarter. Softbank Group Corp now owns 2,433,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,228,000 after buying an additional 2,270,208 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Afya in the first quarter worth $14,949,000. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new position in Afya in the first quarter worth $13,120,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its holdings in Afya by 351.0% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 911,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,824,000 after purchasing an additional 709,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Afya by 153.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 740,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,676,000 after purchasing an additional 448,351 shares during the last quarter. 57.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Afya Company Profile (NASDAQ:AFYA)

Afya Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a medical education group in Brazil. It offers educational products and services, including medical schools, medical residency preparatory courses, graduate courses, and other programs to lifelong medical learners enrolled across its distribution network, as well as to third-party medical schools.

