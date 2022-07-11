AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $93.19

AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $93.19 and last traded at $93.72, with a volume of 14322 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $97.15.

Several research analysts have issued reports on AGCO shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on AGCO from $150.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley downgraded AGCO from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $129.00 in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on AGCO from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on AGCO from $169.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AGCO has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.55.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $116.33 and its 200 day moving average is $123.93. The firm has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.16, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.40.

AGCO ( NYSE:AGCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.51. AGCO had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 24.11%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.00 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that AGCO Co. will post 11.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were given a $4.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.06%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGCO. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new position in AGCO during the 4th quarter worth about $332,000. Sarasin & Partners LLP increased its holdings in AGCO by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 150,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,403,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC bought a new position in AGCO during the 4th quarter worth about $997,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in AGCO by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,949,224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $225,564,000 after purchasing an additional 563,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in AGCO by 100.1% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 160,175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,584,000 after purchasing an additional 80,135 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.74% of the company’s stock.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

