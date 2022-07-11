AGF Management Limited (TSE:AGF.B) Insider Acquires C$49,896.40 in Stock

AGF Management Limited (TSE:AGF.B – Get Rating) insider AGF EMPLOYEE BENEFIT PLAN TRUST purchased 7,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$6.32 per share, with a total value of C$49,896.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 805,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$5,090,335.99.

Shares of TSE:AGF.B traded down C$0.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$6.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 134,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,073. The firm has a market cap of C$423.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.16. AGF Management Limited has a 1 year low of C$5.96 and a 1 year high of C$8.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$6.62 and a 200 day moving average price of C$7.21.

Get AGF Management alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on AGF.B. Scotiabank dropped their price target on AGF Management from C$8.50 to C$7.75 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded AGF Management from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$8.15.

AGF Management Limited is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to public and corporate DB pension plans, endowments and foundations, sovereign wealth funds, corporate plans, insurance companies, and sub-advised mandates. Through its subsidiaries, it manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds along with separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AGF Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGF Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.