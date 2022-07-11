Aidos Kuneen (ADK) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $243,196.00

Aidos Kuneen (ADK) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 11th. One Aidos Kuneen coin can currently be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000678 BTC on popular exchanges. Aidos Kuneen has a market capitalization of $3.38 million and approximately $243,196.00 worth of Aidos Kuneen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Aidos Kuneen has traded up 5.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,937.60 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,094.91 or 0.05491666 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000310 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.36 or 0.00026904 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002332 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $48.69 or 0.00244205 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $126.46 or 0.00634301 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.21 or 0.00071296 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $99.64 or 0.00499748 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Aidos Kuneen Coin Profile

Aidos Kuneen (ADK) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the IMesh hashing algorithm. It launched on June 6th, 2017. Aidos Kuneen’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins. The official website for Aidos Kuneen is aidoskuneen.com . Aidos Kuneen’s official Twitter account is @Aidos_kuneen and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aidos Kuneen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the IMesh algorithm, an innovative new distributed ledger which is based on a DAG (directed acyclic graph), in which every transaction directly verifies two other transactions and therefore confirms that they are valid and conform to the protocol’s rules. Aidos team focuses on privacy, decentralization and scalability without blockchain and fees. “

Buying and Selling Aidos Kuneen

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aidos Kuneen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aidos Kuneen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aidos Kuneen using one of the exchanges listed above.

