Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Acquired by Loudon Investment Management LLC

Loudon Investment Management LLC grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 158.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,125 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,915 shares during the quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Insight Folios Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 968 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. First National Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 1,784 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Covenant Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 4,563 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 13,744 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,182,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. 80.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Air Products and Chemicals stock traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $232.68. 6,810 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,316,517. The company has a market capitalization of $51.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $241.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $251.81. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $216.24 and a 1 year high of $316.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 19.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.08 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 64.54%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on APD shares. Barclays decreased their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $302.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut Air Products and Chemicals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $275.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $312.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $290.46.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

