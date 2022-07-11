Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AKTX opened at $0.98 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.07 and a 200 day moving average of $1.21. Akari Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.80 and a 52 week high of $1.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.16 million, a P/E ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 1.26.

Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Omnia Family Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Akari Therapeutics by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC now owns 758,144 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $910,000 after buying an additional 91,059 shares during the last quarter. Hikari Power Ltd raised its holdings in Akari Therapeutics by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. Hikari Power Ltd now owns 130,821 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 41,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wsfs Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Akari Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $150,000. Institutional investors own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

About Akari Therapeutics

Akari Therapeutics, Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing advanced therapies for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is nomacopan, a second-generation complement inhibitor that prevents inflammatory and prothrombotic activities, including paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, Guillain-Barré syndrome, hematopoietic stem cell transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathy, and bullous pemphigoid.

