Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
NASDAQ:AKTX opened at $0.98 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.07 and a 200 day moving average of $1.21. Akari Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.80 and a 52 week high of $1.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.16 million, a P/E ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 1.26.
Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter.
About Akari Therapeutics (Get Rating)
Akari Therapeutics, Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing advanced therapies for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is nomacopan, a second-generation complement inhibitor that prevents inflammatory and prothrombotic activities, including paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, Guillain-Barré syndrome, hematopoietic stem cell transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathy, and bullous pemphigoid.
