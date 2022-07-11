Alchemy Pay Price Down 4% This Week (ACH)

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 4.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 11th. Over the last seven days, Alchemy Pay has traded down 4% against the dollar. One Alchemy Pay coin can currently be bought for about $0.0118 or 0.00000059 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Alchemy Pay has a market capitalization of $55.69 million and $8.48 million worth of Alchemy Pay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $55.23 or 0.00277833 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.10 or 0.00075958 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.16 or 0.00076262 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002529 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00004072 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000052 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0292 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Alchemy Pay Coin Profile

Alchemy Pay (CRYPTO:ACH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on February 13th, 2018. Alchemy Pay’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,710,928,000 coins. Alchemy Pay’s official website is www.alchemytech.io . Alchemy Pay’s official Twitter account is @AchieveCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Alchemy Pay’s official message board is medium.com/@alchemyGPS

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemy is a cryptocurrency payment solution and technology provider in Asia Pacific that powers online and offline merchants. It's designed to be a fast, secure, and convenient hybrid crypto-fiat payment systems and solutions. “

