Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) Receives $325.25 Average Price Target from Analysts

Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $325.25.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ALFVY shares. DNB Markets raised shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) from SEK 278 to SEK 270 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Alfa Laval AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Barclays dropped their target price on Alfa Laval AB (publ) from SEK 382 to SEK 350 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Alfa Laval AB (publ) from SEK 360 to SEK 331 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ALFVY opened at $25.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.45 billion, a PE ratio of 18.99, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Alfa Laval AB has a 1-year low of $23.62 and a 1-year high of $44.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.39 and its 200-day moving average is $30.83.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 28th were issued a $0.5024 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 27th. Alfa Laval AB (publ)’s payout ratio is currently 34.59%.

Alfa Laval AB (publ) Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alfa Laval AB (publ) provides heat transfer, separation, and fluid handling products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three divisions: Energy, Food & Water, and Marine. It offers fluid handling systems, such as automation solutions; installation materials; cleaning validation instruments and instrumentation accessories; mixing equipment; centrifugal, circumferential piston, rotary lobe, and screw pumps; rotary jet and spray heads; tank covers and accessories; and valves.

