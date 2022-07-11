Alliance Global Partners Cuts Myomo (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) Price Target to $6.70

Myomo (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Alliance Global Partners from $10.00 to $6.70 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Colliers Securities reiterated a buy rating on shares of Myomo in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

Get Myomo alerts:

NYSEAMERICAN:MYO opened at $1.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 1.14. Myomo has a 12-month low of $1.61 and a 12-month high of $14.35.

Myomo ( NYSEAMERICAN:MYO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 million. Myomo had a negative net margin of 66.45% and a negative return on equity of 74.05%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Myomo will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Myomo by 25.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 22,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 4,609 shares in the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC grew its position in Myomo by 11.0% in the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 153,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 15,250 shares in the last quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC grew its position in Myomo by 2.5% in the first quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 617,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,351,000 after acquiring an additional 15,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Must Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Myomo by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Must Asset Management Inc. now owns 461,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,300,000 after acquiring an additional 17,856 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.96% of the company’s stock.

About Myomo (Get Rating)

Myomo, Inc, a wearable medical robotics company, designs, develops, and produces myoelectric orthotics for people with neuromuscular disorders in the United States. The company offers MyoPro, a myoelectric-controlled upper limb brace or orthosis product used for supporting a patient's weak or paralyzed arm to enable and improve functional activities of daily living.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Myomo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myomo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.