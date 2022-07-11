Alliance Global Partners Cuts Myomo (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) Price Target to $6.70

Myomo (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Alliance Global Partners from $10.00 to $6.70 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, Colliers Securities reiterated a buy rating on shares of Myomo in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd.
NYSEAMERICAN:MYO opened at $1.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 1.14. Myomo has a 12-month low of $1.61 and a 12-month high of $14.35.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Myomo by 25.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 22,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 4,609 shares in the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC grew its position in Myomo by 11.0% in the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 153,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 15,250 shares in the last quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC grew its position in Myomo by 2.5% in the first quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 617,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,351,000 after acquiring an additional 15,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Must Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Myomo by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Must Asset Management Inc. now owns 461,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,300,000 after acquiring an additional 17,856 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.96% of the company’s stock.
Myomo, Inc, a wearable medical robotics company, designs, develops, and produces myoelectric orthotics for people with neuromuscular disorders in the United States. The company offers MyoPro, a myoelectric-controlled upper limb brace or orthosis product used for supporting a patient's weak or paralyzed arm to enable and improve functional activities of daily living.
