Allianz (FRA:ALV) Given a €240.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Allianz (FRA:ALV – Get Rating) has been assigned a €240.00 ($250.00) price objective by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 33.13% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on ALV. Barclays set a €225.00 ($234.38) price target on shares of Allianz in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €265.00 ($276.04) price target on shares of Allianz in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank set a €264.00 ($275.00) price target on shares of Allianz in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €250.00 ($260.42) price target on shares of Allianz in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €250.00 ($260.42) price target on shares of Allianz in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th.
ALV stock traded up €1.82 ($1.90) during trading on Monday, reaching €180.28 ($187.79). The company had a trading volume of 781,334 shares. Allianz has a 52 week low of €167.30 ($174.27) and a 52 week high of €206.80 ($215.42). The business has a 50 day moving average of €192.14 and a 200 day moving average of €207.42.
Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.
