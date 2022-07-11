AllSafe Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $5.00 (ASAFE)

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 18% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 11th. AllSafe has a total market capitalization of $32,753.60 and approximately $5.00 worth of AllSafe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AllSafe coin can now be bought for $0.0036 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, AllSafe has traded 1.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00027945 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Zebec Protocol (ZBC) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000056 BTC.

GreenCoin.AI (GRC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000085 BTC.

MM Optimizer (MMO) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00008067 BTC.

Notional Finance (NOTE) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001407 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

AllSafe Profile

AllSafe (ASAFE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. AllSafe’s total supply is 10,645,451 coins and its circulating supply is 9,145,370 coins. The official website for AllSafe is allsafetoken.pw . AllSafe’s official Twitter account is @allsafetoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Allsafe is a Proof of Stake Scrypt-based cryptocurrency with a 15% APY in staking rewards. “

AllSafe Coin Trading

