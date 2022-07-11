Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) Price Target Cut to $43.00

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Raymond James from $50.00 to $43.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ALLY. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Compass Point cut their target price on Ally Financial to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Ally Financial from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Ally Financial from $73.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Ally Financial from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $58.09.

ALLY stock opened at $34.74 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.37, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Ally Financial has a twelve month low of $31.66 and a twelve month high of $56.28.

Ally Financial ( NYSE:ALLY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 34.73% and a return on equity of 21.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Ally Financial will post 7.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.09%.

In related news, insider Jason E. Schugel sold 2,500 shares of Ally Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $112,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,476 shares in the company, valued at $3,711,420. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Ally Financial by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC raised its position in Ally Financial by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 8,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC raised its position in Ally Financial by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 8,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC raised its position in Ally Financial by 2.3% in the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 11,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in Ally Financial by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

