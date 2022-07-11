American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Downgraded by Argus

Argus cut shares of American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on AAL. Barclays lowered their price target on American Airlines Group from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Airlines Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised American Airlines Group from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on American Airlines Group from $20.00 to $13.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.11.

Shares of NASDAQ AAL opened at $13.97 on Friday. American Airlines Group has a 12-month low of $11.93 and a 12-month high of $22.35. The company has a market cap of $9.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.80 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.77.

American Airlines Group ( NASDAQ:AAL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The airline reported ($2.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.43) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($4.32) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 122.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that American Airlines Group will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in American Airlines Group by 6,685.7% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,425 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in American Airlines Group during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in American Airlines Group by 207.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,534 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in American Airlines Group during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in American Airlines Group during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 53.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

