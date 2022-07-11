American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Downgraded by Argus

Argus cut shares of American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.
A number of other analysts have also recently commented on AAL. Barclays lowered their price target on American Airlines Group from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Airlines Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised American Airlines Group from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on American Airlines Group from $20.00 to $13.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.11.
Shares of NASDAQ AAL opened at $13.97 on Friday. American Airlines Group has a 12-month low of $11.93 and a 12-month high of $22.35. The company has a market cap of $9.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.80 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.77.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in American Airlines Group by 6,685.7% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,425 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in American Airlines Group during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in American Airlines Group by 207.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,534 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in American Airlines Group during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in American Airlines Group during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 53.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.
