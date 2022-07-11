American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Shares Acquired by Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 42.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 530,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 156,800 shares during the period. American International Group accounts for 1.3% of Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc.’s holdings in American International Group were worth $33,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in American International Group by 42.0% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 2,429 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of American International Group by 19.2% in the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,655 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,799,000 after buying an additional 4,606 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in shares of American International Group by 2.8% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 21,775 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after buying an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of American International Group by 0.8% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,018,927 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $63,958,000 after buying an additional 8,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American International Group by 33.9% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,320 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. 92.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE AIG traded down $0.19 during trading on Monday, reaching $51.28. The company had a trading volume of 23,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,253,405. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.62 billion, a PE ratio of 4.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.70. American International Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.54 and a twelve month high of $65.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $10.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.43 billion. American International Group had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 18.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

American International Group announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, May 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the insurance provider to buy up to 13.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.07%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AIG shares. Barclays lifted their price target on American International Group from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com downgraded American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of American International Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.57.

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

