Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Bought by Iowa State Bank

Iowa State Bank raised its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,099 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares during the period. Iowa State Bank’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in shares of Amgen by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,059 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its position in shares of Amgen by 62.8% in the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 161,877 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $39,147,000 after purchasing an additional 62,444 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amgen by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,262 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Amgen by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 5,989 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Girard Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of Amgen by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 48,077 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,626,000 after purchasing an additional 3,633 shares in the last quarter. 79.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN traded down $1.38 on Monday, hitting $247.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,242,277. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $198.64 and a 12 month high of $258.45. The company has a market capitalization of $132.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $243.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $237.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.31, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.03. Amgen had a return on equity of 165.95% and a net margin of 21.75%. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.70 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 17.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMGN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho upped their target price on Amgen from $202.00 to $208.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Amgen from $263.00 to $243.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Amgen in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $256.00 price target for the company. TheStreet downgraded Amgen from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Amgen from $255.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $242.57.

In other news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.81, for a total value of $3,264,435.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,333 shares in the company, valued at $9,027,492.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,375,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

