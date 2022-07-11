Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lowered its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 152,242 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,007 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Amgen were worth $38,880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aries Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Amgen during the fourth quarter worth about $225,000. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new stake in Amgen during the fourth quarter worth about $1,487,000. ACG Wealth increased its position in Amgen by 105.6% during the fourth quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 3,748 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Amgen by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,061 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Latitude Advisors LLC increased its position in Amgen by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 3,414 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

Amgen stock opened at $249.05 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $133.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $243.58 and a 200-day moving average of $237.38. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $198.64 and a 52 week high of $258.45.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.22 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 165.95% and a net margin of 21.75%. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 17.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 13,500 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.81, for a total transaction of $3,264,435.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,027,492.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 600 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,375,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

AMGN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Amgen from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $256.00 price target for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Amgen from $233.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Amgen from $255.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Amgen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $242.57.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

