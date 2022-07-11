AmonD (AMON) Reaches Market Cap of $801,194.03

AmonD (AMON) traded down 3.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 11th. One AmonD coin can currently be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, AmonD has traded up 2.8% against the dollar. AmonD has a total market capitalization of $801,194.03 and $1,662.00 worth of AmonD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.85 or 0.00116917 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004899 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001582 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002209 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00016913 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00033250 BTC.

AmonD Coin Profile

AmonD was first traded on August 10th, 2019. AmonD’s total supply is 7,176,499,999 coins and its circulating supply is 838,630,514 coins. AmonD’s official website is www.amond.cc . The official message board for AmonD is medium.com/amondofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “AmonD belives that consumers are key to the future advertising industry. Using innovate ad tech based on blockchain technology, AmonD offers consumers sufficient and fair incentives for allowing active management of personal data and advertising. The main app is an all-in-one service platform that combines crypto and point wallets. User can earn our points by participating in advertising campaigns, and they can exchange points with mobile vouchers and tokens as well. “

Buying and Selling AmonD

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AmonD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AmonD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AmonD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

