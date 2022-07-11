Ampleforth Governance Token Market Cap Tops $51.63 Million (FORTH)

Ampleforth Governance Token (FORTH) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 11th. In the last week, Ampleforth Governance Token has traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Ampleforth Governance Token has a market cap of $51.63 million and approximately $6.16 million worth of Ampleforth Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ampleforth Governance Token coin can now be bought for about $3.38 or 0.00016531 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.90 or 0.00117051 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004895 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001583 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002208 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00017132 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.79 or 0.00033263 BTC.

Ampleforth Governance Token Coin Profile

Ampleforth Governance Token’s total supply is 15,297,897 coins. Ampleforth Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @AmpleforthOrg

Buying and Selling Ampleforth Governance Token

