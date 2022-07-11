Analysts Set BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) PT at $107.92

Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $107.92.

BMRN has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 30th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $112.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $96.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th.

Shares of BMRN stock opened at $89.02 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $79.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.25. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 52 week low of $70.73 and a 52 week high of $94.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.47 billion, a PE ratio of 494.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 4.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:BMRN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $519.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.11 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 2.09% and a return on equity of 1.36%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 1,180 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total value of $97,314.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,542,200.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian Mueller sold 11,800 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.50, for a total value of $997,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,639 shares in the company, valued at $3,264,995.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 97,763 shares of company stock worth $8,097,160 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMRN. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 395.4% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 59.7% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 377 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 435.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 487 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management grew its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 40.8% in the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 704 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

