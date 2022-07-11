Analysts Set Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) PT at $27.50

Shares of Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.50.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Corsair Gaming in a report on Friday, May 6th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Corsair Gaming from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Corsair Gaming from $29.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd.

In other Corsair Gaming news, Director Samuel R. Szteinbaum purchased 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.29 per share, with a total value of $1,143,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 237,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,390,574.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 61.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRSR. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Corsair Gaming by 429.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Corsair Gaming by 47.6% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corsair Gaming in the 1st quarter worth $101,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corsair Gaming in the first quarter worth $107,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Corsair Gaming by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. 14.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CRSR opened at $13.53 on Wednesday. Corsair Gaming has a 1 year low of $12.54 and a 1 year high of $32.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.87 and a 200 day moving average of $18.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.06 and a beta of 1.72.

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. The business had revenue of $380.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.60 million. Corsair Gaming had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 14.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Corsair Gaming will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, stream decks, USB microphones, studio accessories, and EpocCam software.

