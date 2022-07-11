Analysts Set Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) Target Price at $21.67

Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.67.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DEA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Easterly Government Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th.

Get Easterly Government Properties alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 8.5% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 113,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,153,000 after acquiring an additional 8,890 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Easterly Government Properties by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 653,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,822,000 after purchasing an additional 69,587 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha grew its position in Easterly Government Properties by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 204,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,326,000 after purchasing an additional 19,755 shares during the period. Connors Investor Services Inc. grew its position in Easterly Government Properties by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 152,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,232,000 after purchasing an additional 7,230 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. bought a new stake in Easterly Government Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $321,000. 84.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DEA opened at $19.07 on Monday. Easterly Government Properties has a fifty-two week low of $18.01 and a fifty-two week high of $23.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.49 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 4.01 and a current ratio of 4.01.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.26). Easterly Government Properties had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 2.18%. The business had revenue of $72.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. Easterly Government Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Easterly Government Properties will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 302.87%.

Easterly Government Properties Company Profile (Get Rating)

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Easterly Government Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Easterly Government Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.