Analysts Set Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Price Target at $353.93

Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty-two brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $351.34.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MSFT. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Microsoft from $350.00 to $320.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $345.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $370.00 to $330.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $267.66 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.00 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.94, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $263.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $288.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Microsoft has a fifty-two week low of $241.51 and a fifty-two week high of $349.67.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $49.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.05 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 37.63% and a return on equity of 44.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Microsoft will post 9.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.89%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 1,316.7% in the 1st quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 85 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Tobam raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 15,400.0% in the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 155 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. 69.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

