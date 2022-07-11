Analyzing Beyond Commerce (OTCMKTS:BYOC) & Mawson Infrastructure Group (NASDAQ:MIGI)

Mawson Infrastructure Group (NASDAQ:MIGI – Get Rating) and Beyond Commerce (OTCMKTS:BYOC – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and risk.

Risk & Volatility

Mawson Infrastructure Group has a beta of 2.57, suggesting that its stock price is 157% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Beyond Commerce has a beta of 4.02, suggesting that its stock price is 302% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Mawson Infrastructure Group and Beyond Commerce, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mawson Infrastructure Group 0 0 2 0 3.00 Beyond Commerce 0 0 0 0 N/A

Mawson Infrastructure Group presently has a consensus price target of $14.50, suggesting a potential upside of 1,183.19%. Given Mawson Infrastructure Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Mawson Infrastructure Group is more favorable than Beyond Commerce.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Mawson Infrastructure Group and Beyond Commerce’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mawson Infrastructure Group $43.86 million 1.87 -$44.96 million N/A N/A Beyond Commerce $4.24 million 0.73 -$9.16 million N/A N/A

Beyond Commerce has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Mawson Infrastructure Group.

Profitability

This table compares Mawson Infrastructure Group and Beyond Commerce’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mawson Infrastructure Group -31.51% -19.59% -15.16% Beyond Commerce -53.89% N/A -33.37%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

3.2% of Mawson Infrastructure Group shares are held by institutional investors. 22.4% of Mawson Infrastructure Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Beyond Commerce shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Mawson Infrastructure Group beats Beyond Commerce on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Mawson Infrastructure Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc., a digital infrastructure provider, operates in cryptocurrency mining in the United States and Australia. It owns and operates modular data centers. The company is based in North Sydney, Australia.

Beyond Commerce Company Profile (Get Rating)

Beyond Commerce, Inc. engages in the business-to-business Internet marketing technology and services, and information management market businesses. It offers content, business process management, customer feedback management, customer experience, business network, and BYOC analytics services. The company was formerly known as BOOMj, Inc. and changed its name to Beyond Commerce, Inc. in February 2009. Beyond Commerce, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

