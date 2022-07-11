Analyzing Integrity Applications (NASDAQ:IGAP) & Sintx Technologies (NASDAQ:SINT)

Integrity Applications (NASDAQ:IGAP – Get Rating) and Sintx Technologies (NASDAQ:SINT – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

6.7% of Sintx Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of Sintx Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Integrity Applications and Sintx Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Integrity Applications 0 0 0 0 N/A Sintx Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00

Sintx Technologies has a consensus price target of $2.75, indicating a potential upside of 508.41%. Given Sintx Technologies’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Sintx Technologies is more favorable than Integrity Applications.

Profitability

This table compares Integrity Applications and Sintx Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Integrity Applications N/A N/A N/A Sintx Technologies -1,417.51% -49.31% -39.07%

Volatility and Risk

Integrity Applications has a beta of -1.66, suggesting that its stock price is 266% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sintx Technologies has a beta of 1.82, suggesting that its stock price is 82% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Integrity Applications and Sintx Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Integrity Applications N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Sintx Technologies $610,000.00 18.31 -$8.77 million N/A N/A

Integrity Applications has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Sintx Technologies.

Summary

Sintx Technologies beats Integrity Applications on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Integrity Applications (Get Rating)

Integrity Applications, Inc. designs, develops, and commercializes non-invasive glucose monitoring devices for use by persons suffering from diabetes. The company offers the GlucoTrack model DF-F glucose monitoring device, which utilizes a patented combination of ultrasound, electromagnetic and thermal technologies to obtain glucose measurements in less than one minute via a small sensor that is clipped onto one’s earlobe and connected to a small, handheld control and display unit, all without drawing blood or interstitial fluid. It designed to help people with diabetes and pre-diabetics obtain glucose level readings without the pain. The company was founded by Avner Gal and David Malka in September 2001 and is headquartered in Ashkelon, Israel.

About Sintx Technologies (Get Rating)

Sintx Technologies, Inc., an advanced materials company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices manufactured with silicon nitride for biomedical, industrial, and antipathogenic applications primarily in the United States. The company provides solid and porous silicon nitride; silicon nitrite powder; and silicon nitride coating products, as well as silicon nitride composite materials and polyetherketoneketone. The company was formerly known as Amedica Corporation. Sintx Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

