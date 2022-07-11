Apollo Currency (APL) Market Capitalization Hits $10.86 Million

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 9.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 11th. Apollo Currency has a total market cap of $10.86 million and $768,840.00 worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Apollo Currency has traded 21% higher against the dollar. One Apollo Currency coin can currently be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.19 or 0.00089208 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000571 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00016642 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001485 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000305 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.67 or 0.00248454 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.05 or 0.00044386 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00008572 BTC.

About Apollo Currency

Apollo Currency (CRYPTO:APL) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 28th, 2018. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,165,096,531 coins. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @ApolloCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Apollo Currency is www.apollocurrency.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo is an online decentralized payment platform. Apollo aims to become the first all-in-one cryptocurrency, incorporating every ability that could be beneficial in a digital currency. Furthermore, a crypto wallet is available for the platform users. Apollo Currency (APL) is an Olympus-based protocol cryptocurrency. Its main objective is to become the all-in-one cryptocurrency, powered by the Apollo platform. Official statementInitial Supply30,000,000,000 APLNXT Airdrop Jan 14, 20183,000,000,000 APLBurning8,834,903,469 APLNew Total Supply21,165,096,531 APLCurrent Circulating Supply21,165,096,531 APL”

Buying and Selling Apollo Currency

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollo Currency directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Apollo Currency should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Apollo Currency using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

