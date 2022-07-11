Aqua Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQMS) Insider Sells $38,158.12 in Stock

Aqua Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQMS – Get Rating) insider Benjamin S. Taecker sold 49,556 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.77, for a total transaction of $38,158.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 365,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $281,120.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ AQMS opened at $0.79 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.87 and its 200 day moving average is $1.06. Aqua Metals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.71 and a 52 week high of $2.68.

Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Aqua Metals, Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on AQMS. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Aqua Metals to $4.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Aqua Metals to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Aqua Metals by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,400,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,182,000 after purchasing an additional 510,841 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Aqua Metals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $411,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aqua Metals by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 297,715 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 52,150 shares during the period. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Aqua Metals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Aqua Metals by 1.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 575,498 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 6,016 shares during the period. 19.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aqua Metals, Inc engages in the recycling of lead primarily in the United States. It produces and sells hard lead, lead compounds, and plastics. Aqua Metals, Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Reno, Nevada.

