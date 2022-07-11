ArdCoin 24-Hour Volume Hits $21,019.00 (ARDX)

ArdCoin (ARDX) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 11th. One ArdCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0050 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, ArdCoin has traded 15.2% lower against the dollar. ArdCoin has a market cap of $1.38 million and approximately $21,019.00 worth of ArdCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005017 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19,920.31 or 1.00002816 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00009767 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005019 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002908 BTC.

ArdCoin Coin Profile

ArdCoin (CRYPTO:ARDX) is a coin. ArdCoin’s total supply is 4,900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 277,807,957 coins. ArdCoin’s official Twitter account is @ard_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . ArdCoin’s official website is ardcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ArdCoin (ARDX) – is a blockchain-based loyalty program that has been integrated into a mobile super wallet which is backed by an existing financial infrastructure which includes banking services, insurance provider, stock brokerage, investment banking, and a pension fund. Ard App offers e-commerce on top of financial services and is supported by a nationwide network of postal branches.ArdCoin will serve as a blockchain-based loyalty program for all existing and future services and products of Ard Financial Group (Ard Holdings), its subsidiaries and ArdCoin merchants. “

