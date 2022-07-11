argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) Shares Gap Up to $352.79

argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $352.79, but opened at $368.75. argenx shares last traded at $357.38, with a volume of 4,266 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of argenx from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $375.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of argenx in a report on Monday, June 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $460.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of argenx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of argenx from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of argenx from €350.00 ($364.58) to €370.00 ($385.42) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $368.65.

The firm has a market cap of $19.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.57 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $330.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $311.24.

argenx ( NASDAQ:ARGX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($4.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($5.07) by $0.71. argenx had a negative net margin of 147.47% and a negative return on equity of 32.54%. The business had revenue of $31.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.81) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that argenx SE will post -19.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARGX. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of argenx by 23.4% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,017,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,801,000 after acquiring an additional 192,844 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in argenx by 62.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 334,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,366,000 after buying an additional 128,759 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in argenx by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 403,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,354,000 after buying an additional 116,603 shares in the last quarter. Artal Group S.A. lifted its holdings in argenx by 17.5% during the first quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 587,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,245,000 after purchasing an additional 87,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in argenx by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 412,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,453,000 after purchasing an additional 79,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.76% of the company’s stock.

argenx Company Profile (NASDAQ:ARGX)

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, the Netherlands, Belgium, Japan, Switzerland, Germany and France. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy in Phase III clinical trials; bullous pemphigoid and idiopathic inflammatory myopathy in Phase II/III clinical trials; and ENHANZE SC in Pre-clinical study.

