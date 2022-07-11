Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) PT Lowered to $45.00 at Raymond James

Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Raymond James from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

ARGO stock opened at $34.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 0.91. Argo Group International has a twelve month low of $34.07 and a twelve month high of $61.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $518.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $537.53 million. Argo Group International had a return on equity of 5.40% and a net margin of 4.95%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Argo Group International will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. Argo Group International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.10%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Argo Group International by 63,100.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its position in Argo Group International by 90.0% during the first quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Argo Group International by 344.8% in the fourth quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of Argo Group International in the fourth quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Argo Group International in the first quarter valued at about $92,000. 89.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the property and casualty markets. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Operations and International Operations. It offers primary and excess specialty casualty, general liability, commercial multi-peril, and workers compensation, as well as product, environmental, and auto liability insurance products; management liability, transaction liability, and errors and omissions liability insurance; primary and excess property, inland marine, and auto physical damage insurance; and surety, animal mortality, and ocean marine insurance products.

