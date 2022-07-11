Argon (ARGON) Achieves Market Cap of $151,790.01

Argon (ARGON) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 11th. Over the last week, Argon has traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar. Argon has a market cap of $151,790.01 and approximately $61,192.00 worth of Argon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Argon coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Argon

Argon’s total supply is 85,267,934 coins and its circulating supply is 79,439,652 coins. Argon’s official Twitter account is @argonfoundation

According to CryptoCompare, “Argon is a blockchain-based freelancer platform on the Binance Chain network, working with fully decentralized and smart contracts. “

Argon Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Argon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Argon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Argon using one of the exchanges listed above.

