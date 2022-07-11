Argonaut Gold (OTCMKTS:ARNGF) Research Coverage Started at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Argonaut Gold (OTCMKTS:ARNGF – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on ARNGF. Desjardins dropped their price target on Argonaut Gold from C$3.25 to C$2.50 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Argonaut Gold from C$2.75 to C$1.25 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Argonaut Gold from C$3.00 to C$1.25 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Argonaut Gold from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a C$1.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Argonaut Gold from C$4.00 to C$3.50 in a report on Friday, May 27th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ARNGF opened at $0.36 on Thursday. Argonaut Gold has a 12-month low of $0.31 and a 12-month high of $3.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.50.

Argonaut Gold Inc is a Canadian company engaged in gold mining, mine development, and mineral exploration activities at gold-bearing mineral properties in North America. Its primary assets include the El Castillo and San Agustin mines, which together form the El Castillo Complex located in Durango, Mexico; the La Colorada mine located in Sonora, Mexico; the Florida Canyon mine in Nevada, the United States; and the Cerro del Gallo project in Guanajuato, Mexico.

