Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. Has $273,000 Stock Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. grew its position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,752 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 59,603,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,129,511,000 after acquiring an additional 7,030,375 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 36,734,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,161,345,000 after buying an additional 1,672,755 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,677,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,031,633,000 after buying an additional 457,386 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $1,277,246,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,879,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,191,000 after buying an additional 2,210,486 shares during the last quarter. 79.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:RTX traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $94.41. The stock had a trading volume of 16,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,815,883. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $93.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.02. The company has a market capitalization of $140.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $79.00 and a fifty-two week high of $106.02.

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $15.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.83 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. Research analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.85%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RTX. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Friday, April 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Raytheon Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.91.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

