Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. Sells 2,950 Shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. lowered its position in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,921 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,950 shares during the period. Western Union accounts for approximately 0.2% of Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc.’s holdings in Western Union were worth $2,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Western Union by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 13,894 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Western Union by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,317 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its stake in Western Union by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 15,906 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the period. Kendall Capital Management increased its stake in Western Union by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 119,762 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,137,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Western Union by 61.1% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,680 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WU traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $16.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,824,706. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.18, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.00. The Western Union Company has a fifty-two week low of $15.30 and a fifty-two week high of $23.68.

Western Union ( NYSE:WU Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.07. Western Union had a return on equity of 269.10% and a net margin of 18.29%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Western Union Company will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 15th. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.41%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Western Union in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Western Union in a research note on Friday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Western Union from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup lowered Western Union from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Western Union in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.96.

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents and sub-agents; and offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through websites and mobile devices.

