Arqma (ARQ) Achieves Market Capitalization of $82,008.57

Arqma (ARQ) traded down 5.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 11th. Over the last seven days, Arqma has traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Arqma has a market capitalization of $82,008.57 and $63.00 worth of Arqma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Arqma coin can now be purchased for $0.0059 or 0.00000029 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20,396.87 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,138.57 or 0.05582085 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000313 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00026384 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002350 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.34 or 0.00246785 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $129.39 or 0.00634363 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.66 or 0.00071873 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $103.71 or 0.00508468 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

ARQ is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-lite hashing algorithm. Arqma’s total supply is 19,908,561 coins and its circulating supply is 13,864,017 coins. The Reddit community for Arqma is /r/arqma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Arqma is arqma.com . Arqma’s official Twitter account is @ArQmA_Network

According to CryptoCompare, “ArQmA is a decentralized public project of block chains, cryptocurrencies, and is fully open source. ArQmA creates a full currency exchange platform which aims to connect banks, payment providers, digital asset exchanges, corporations, and simple people via crypto to provide a payment system for everyone. ARQ is PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight-Lite algorithm. It is anti-ASIC and Nicehash to give everyone a chance to mine. “

