ASML (EPA:ASML) PT Set at €940.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

ASML (EPA:ASML – Get Rating) has been given a €940.00 ($979.17) price objective by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €475.00 ($494.79) target price on shares of ASML in a research note on Monday. Barclays set a €950.00 ($989.58) target price on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €700.00 ($729.17) target price on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group set a €630.00 ($656.25) target price on shares of ASML in a research note on Monday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €565.00 ($588.54) target price on shares of ASML in a research note on Monday, June 6th.

