AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) Stock Price Up 2.6%

AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 2.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $6.70 and last traded at $6.70. 10,484 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,351,863 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.53.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of AST SpaceMobile from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 11.83 and a current ratio of 11.91.

AST SpaceMobile ( NASDAQ:ASTS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. AST SpaceMobile had a negative return on equity of 20.08% and a negative net margin of 214.60%. The company had revenue of $2.39 million for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that AST SpaceMobile, Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Salvus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in AST SpaceMobile by 4.7% during the first quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in AST SpaceMobile by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,511 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 48,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 6,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in AST SpaceMobile by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 23,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 7,064 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.84% of the company’s stock.

AST SpaceMobile, Inc operates space-based cellular broadband network for mobile phones. Its SpaceMobile service provides mobile broadband services for users traveling in and out of areas without terrestrial mobile services on land, at sea, or in flight. The company is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

