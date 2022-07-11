Audius (AUDIO) Price Tops $0.33 on Top Exchanges

Audius (AUDIO) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 11th. One Audius coin can now be bought for approximately $0.33 or 0.00001618 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Audius has traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar. Audius has a total market cap of $239.75 million and approximately $7.80 million worth of Audius was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Audius Profile

Audius is a coin. It launched on October 22nd, 2020. Audius’ total supply is 1,110,142,308 coins and its circulating supply is 725,865,017 coins. The Reddit community for Audius is https://reddit.com/r/audius . Audius’ official Twitter account is @AudiusProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Audius is audiusproject.medium.com . The official website for Audius is audius.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Audius is creating a decentralized & open-source streaming platform controlled by artists, fans, & developers. It provides users with the tools to gather their fans base, share work in progress and then publish their completed tracks for all the world to hear. “

Audius Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Audius directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Audius should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Audius using one of the exchanges listed above.

