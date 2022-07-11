Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Stake Lessened by TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC

TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC cut its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 907 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 51 shares during the period. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 70.8% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 588.9% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $217.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $192.26 and a fifty-two week high of $248.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $213.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $217.77. The company has a market cap of $90.76 billion, a PE ratio of 32.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.81.

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 56.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. Analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on ADP. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $203.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $212.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $238.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $230.69.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.07, for a total value of $66,789.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $355,998.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Augusto J. Blanchard sold 567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.64, for a total transaction of $119,432.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $892,692.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile (Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

