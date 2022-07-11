Avalo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTX) PT Lowered to $21.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Avalo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTX – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 345.86% from the company’s previous close.

Avalo Therapeutics stock traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $4.71. The stock had a trading volume of 596 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,116. Avalo Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.42 and a fifty-two week high of $39.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.23.

Avalo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.17 million during the quarter. Avalo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 332.13% and a negative net margin of 1,242.16%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Avalo Therapeutics will post -6.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stonepine Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Avalo Therapeutics by 77.7% during the fourth quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,510,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,567,000 after acquiring an additional 660,095 shares in the last quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Avalo Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,309,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Avalo Therapeutics by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 533,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,000 after purchasing an additional 16,276 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Avalo Therapeutics by 819.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 367,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 327,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leo Brokerage LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avalo Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $45,000. 77.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Avalo Therapeutics

Avalo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage precision medicine company, discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics for patients with unmet clinical need in immunology, immuno-oncology, and rare genetic diseases. It develops AVTX-002, a fully human anti-LIGHT monoclonal antibody, which is under Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of non-eosinophilic asthma, as well as inflammatory bowel disease, including moderate to severe Crohn's disease, and ulcerative colitis; and Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19 acute respiratory distress syndrome.

