Avalo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTX) PT Lowered to $21.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Avalo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTX – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 345.86% from the company’s previous close.
Avalo Therapeutics stock traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $4.71. The stock had a trading volume of 596 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,116. Avalo Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.42 and a fifty-two week high of $39.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.23.
Avalo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.17 million during the quarter. Avalo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 332.13% and a negative net margin of 1,242.16%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Avalo Therapeutics will post -6.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Avalo Therapeutics (Get Rating)
Avalo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage precision medicine company, discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics for patients with unmet clinical need in immunology, immuno-oncology, and rare genetic diseases. It develops AVTX-002, a fully human anti-LIGHT monoclonal antibody, which is under Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of non-eosinophilic asthma, as well as inflammatory bowel disease, including moderate to severe Crohn's disease, and ulcerative colitis; and Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19 acute respiratory distress syndrome.
