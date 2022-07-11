Avnet (NYSE:AVT) Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

Avnet (NYSE:AVT – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.
Separately, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Avnet from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th.
AVT stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $43.39. 790,103 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 770,007. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.33. Avnet has a 52-week low of $35.71 and a 52-week high of $50.19.
About Avnet (Get Rating)
Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.
