Avnet (NYSE:AVT) Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

Avnet (NYSE:AVT – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

Separately, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Avnet from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th.

AVT stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $43.39. 790,103 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 770,007. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.33. Avnet has a 52-week low of $35.71 and a 52-week high of $50.19.

Avnet ( NYSE:AVT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.62 billion.

Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

