Baillie Gifford & Co. Has $149.52 Million Stake in Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK)

Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,433,548 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 126,945 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned approximately 4.96% of Upwork worth $149,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in Upwork by 48.5% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 104,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,425,000 after buying an additional 34,096 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Upwork by 43.7% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 99,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,310,000 after acquiring an additional 30,247 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Upwork by 112.8% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,934 shares during the last quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp grew its holdings in Upwork by 8.0% during the first quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 170,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,958,000 after purchasing an additional 12,566 shares during the period. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its stake in Upwork by 23.2% in the first quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 959,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,308,000 after purchasing an additional 180,610 shares in the last quarter. 73.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on UPWK shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Upwork from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. MKM Partners lowered their price target on Upwork from $36.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Upwork from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Upwork from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Upwork from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Upwork presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.43.

Shares of NASDAQ UPWK traded down $2.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $22.10. The company had a trading volume of 40,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,534,573. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.89. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of -38.51 and a beta of 1.64. Upwork Inc. has a one year low of $14.85 and a one year high of $64.49.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.10. Upwork had a negative return on equity of 27.03% and a negative net margin of 13.79%. The company had revenue of $141.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Upwork Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Upwork news, Director Leela Srinivasan sold 3,896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total transaction of $78,153.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $786,552.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Eric Gilpin sold 5,509 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.07, for a total transaction of $88,529.63. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $415,136.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 52,997 shares of company stock valued at $969,908. Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including sales and marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, design and creative, web, mobile, and software development.

