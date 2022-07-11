Balfour Beatty (OTCMKTS:BAFYY) Trading Up 0.5%

Balfour Beatty plc (OTCMKTS:BAFYY – Get Rating) was up 0.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as $6.43 and last traded at $6.43. Approximately 100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 993 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.40.
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.93.
The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.1417 per share. This is an increase from Balfour Beatty’s previous dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a yield of 3.99%.
Balfour Beatty plc finances, designs, develops, builds, and maintains infrastructure in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Construction Services, Support Services, and Infrastructure Investments. The Construction Services segment provides civil engineering, building, ground engineering, mechanical and electrical, refurbishment, fit-out, and rail engineering services.
