Banano Price Reaches $0.0056 on Top Exchanges (BAN)

Banano (BAN) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 11th. One Banano coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0056 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular exchanges. Banano has a market capitalization of $7.60 million and approximately $104,766.00 worth of Banano was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Banano has traded up 1.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.08 or 0.00118196 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004905 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004910 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004914 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20,372.66 or 0.99998013 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001572 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002203 BTC.

Banano Coin Profile

BAN is a coin. It was first traded on September 27th, 2016. Banano’s total supply is 1,918,874,697 coins and its circulating supply is 1,356,137,423 coins. The official website for Banano is banano.cc . The Reddit community for Banano is https://reddit.com/r/banano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Banano’s official message board is medium.com/banano . Banano’s official Twitter account is @BabesAndNerds and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Banano is a 4th generation fungible & edible cryptocurrency with a cool yellow logo and particles.js background. It is a feeless, instant, rich in potassium cryptocurrency powered by DAG technology disrupting the meme economy. It is the first fork peel of NANO, the genesis block redefining the meme economy on 1 April 2018. “

Buying and Selling Banano

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Banano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Banano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Banano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

