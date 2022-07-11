Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday.

NYSE BBAR opened at $2.38 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.09. Banco BBVA Argentina has a 12-month low of $2.20 and a 12-month high of $4.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $486.08 million, a P/E ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.42.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Banco BBVA Argentina by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 137,830 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 4,941 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Banco BBVA Argentina by 318.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,259 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 5,525 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Banco BBVA Argentina by 158.8% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 27,319 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 16,765 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Banco BBVA Argentina by 53,648.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,737 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 17,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Banco BBVA Argentina by 104.1% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 34,784 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 17,740 shares in the last quarter. 1.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Banco BBVA Argentina SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. It provides retail banking products and services, such as checking and savings accounts, time deposits, credit cards, consumer and secured loans, mortgages, insurance, and investment products to individuals; and small and medium-sized companies products and services, including financing products, factoring, checking accounts, time deposits, transactional and payroll services, insurance, and investment products to private-sector companies.

