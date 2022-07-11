Bank of America Lowers Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) to Neutral

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet raised Greenbrier Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com raised Greenbrier Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Stephens dropped their price target on Greenbrier Companies from $63.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Greenbrier Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.67.

Shares of GBX traded down $2.99 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $29.63. 39,565 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 375,710. Greenbrier Companies has a twelve month low of $32.29 and a twelve month high of $53.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $965.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.23, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.11.

Greenbrier Companies ( NYSE:GBX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 11th. The transportation company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.48). Greenbrier Companies had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 5.57%. The firm had revenue of $793.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $736.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Greenbrier Companies will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Brian J. Comstock sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total value of $67,575.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 45,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,069,957.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles J. Swindells sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.30, for a total transaction of $88,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,844,873.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Greenbrier Companies by 4.5% during the first quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 20,320 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Greenbrier Companies by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 8,234 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Greenbrier Companies during the 1st quarter worth $708,000. Finally, VELA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies during the fourth quarter worth $3,615,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.07% of the company’s stock.

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair & Parts; and Leasing & Services. The Manufacturing segment offers conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, center partition cars, and bulkhead flat cars; tank cars; double-stack intermodal railcars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, flat cars, coil cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels.

