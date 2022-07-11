Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) Given New $35.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Raymond James from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday.

NYSE NTB opened at $32.22 on Thursday. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has a 1 year low of $28.67 and a 1 year high of $41.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.96.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son ( NYSE:NTB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The bank reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.11. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a return on equity of 17.72% and a net margin of 31.87%. The company had revenue of $125.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.46%. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.01%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NTB. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the first quarter valued at $15,161,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc lifted its position in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 254,235 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,122,000 after purchasing an additional 49,174 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the first quarter worth $196,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 7.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 148,688 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,335,000 after buying an additional 10,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 5.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 743,532 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,678,000 after buying an additional 40,872 shares during the period.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited provides a range of community, commercial, and private banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts retail and corporate checking, savings, term, and interest bearing and non-interest bearing deposits, as well as certificate of deposits.

