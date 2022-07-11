Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) Upgraded to Overweight by Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note published on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has $38.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE NTB opened at $32.22 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.96. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has a 52-week low of $28.67 and a 52-week high of $41.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son ( NYSE:NTB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The bank reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.11. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a return on equity of 17.72% and a net margin of 31.87%. The firm had revenue of $125.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.01%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC bought a new position in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,161,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc grew its holdings in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 254,235 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,122,000 after buying an additional 49,174 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the 1st quarter worth approximately $196,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 148,688 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,335,000 after buying an additional 10,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 743,532 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,678,000 after buying an additional 40,872 shares in the last quarter.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited provides a range of community, commercial, and private banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts retail and corporate checking, savings, term, and interest bearing and non-interest bearing deposits, as well as certificate of deposits.

