Barclays Analysts Give T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) a $150.00 Price Target

Barclays set a $150.00 target price on T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

TMUS has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $152.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Moffett Nathanson decreased their price target on shares of T-Mobile US to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $165.78.

T-Mobile US stock opened at $135.72 on Thursday. T-Mobile US has a fifty-two week low of $101.51 and a fifty-two week high of $150.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $131.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.04. The company has a market capitalization of $169.55 billion, a PE ratio of 60.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.48.

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.16. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 5.46%. The firm had revenue of $20.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that T-Mobile US will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other T-Mobile US news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.99, for a total value of $2,439,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 674,472 shares in the company, valued at $82,278,839.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 14.0% during the second quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 14,052 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,891,000 after acquiring an additional 1,722 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 52.0% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 678 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 6.4% during the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,302 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Offit Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 4.8% during the first quarter. Offit Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,643 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the first quarter worth about $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.24% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

